A Thief’s End comes to PC after Days Gone – Old Sport Republic

Game News Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will arrive on PC after Days Gone was released on 05/27/2021 at 8:25 am. After Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn (or even Death Stranding), one of the PlayStation’s flagship games, probably the largest of the group, is coming to PC: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. In the internal document for investors of Sony Interactive Entertainment presented in the last few hours, the Japanese company mentions a strategy aimed at new markets: China, Russia and India. To touch them, PlayStation Studios will launch games on mobile devices, but also their AAA titles will already be broadcast on PC. Next up will be Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Obviously, when we see the Uncharted saga being exported somewhere other than a PlayStation console, it’s a sign: no Sony franchise is safe from being released outside of the PlayStation ecosystem. As a reminder, Jim Ryan recently confirmed that “a whole list of PlayStation games” had ports planned for the PC. Days Gone was announced on Steam and in the Epic Games Store, and there is no release date for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on PC. As a reminder, the title was critically acclaimed and garnered an excellent 19/20 on our website. Also Read: By Damien-Scaletta, writing from jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter