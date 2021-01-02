LETTER SIZE

A tidy office (or home) increases employee productivity

Discover a series of tips to keep your workspace tidy

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 02 January 2021



If you want to create a good working environment, you need to have a clean and tidy office to boost employee creativity and productivity. Today, many workers are not physically in the office but have their desks at home, but even so, it is essential that everything is well organized to perform the work function properly.

At Megacity, online trash can, they know how important it is to keep that order as cleaning directly affects work performance. Therefore, it is very important to follow a series of tips to have the best working environment at home and in the office.

You should only have what is strictly necessary on the worktable. In other words, only the papers of the projects which are carried out at that time. The rest should be well organized, counting on inexpensive filing cabinets even if you work from home, so that everything is sorted by dates and not missing a detail of the working day. To keep the space clean, cleaning days should be set so that they don’t get overlooked. If housekeeping is in the office and if it is telecommuting, create habits to frequently clean the desk base and drawers so you don’t have spaces occupied by unattended personal items. used. Use organizers to store what is no longer in use, but can be done in the future, as well as to name them so that they are easier to find. Use clips, dividers, and other storage items so that the workspace isn’t in constant chaos. Recycling is extremely important. It’s a very simple task, having a wastepaper basket near the desk so that you can throw away all unnecessary paper and thus help protect the environment.

It’s also important to keep in mind and follow the “less is more” rule so that you don’t fill the desk with unnecessary things, with notes scattered around the table. It helps you get the job done faster and much more efficiently.

What are the advantages of having a well organized office?

Optimize the time, because it will not take a long time to search for documents and objects to perform the working function. Reduce the stress of disorder in the mind. Take care of your health, as this allows you to better clean the workspace by removing viruses, especially those from devices such as keyboards and mice that accumulate a large amount of germs. Increase focus and it shows in productivity and solving tasks with more creative results. Generate happiness and well-being to make you want to work more.

In short, Megacity has all the office supplies necessary to maintain order in the workspace of each of the people who make up the company. For this reason, they recommend instilling in workers organization and discipline so that their work is in perfect condition.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT