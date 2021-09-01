The hybrid work model: A trend that is consolidating with the return to the office?

The gradual return of workers to in-person offices has emerged as a trend since the start of the year, in part caused by the advance of vaccination

BY RRHHDigital, 14:45 – 01 September 2021



The concept of the office has evolved considerably over the past year, coinciding with technological advances and new ways of working, as emphasized by MVGM, a benchmark European company in property management. Employees are increasingly working from home and using the company headquarters less. For this reason, we must introduce the notion of “flexible offices”, a term which refers to the reinvention of these spaces according to the uses given to them by the companies themselves.

According to company estimates, the impact of the pandemic on the office sector could vary considerably in different regions of Europe. While the impact in some countries might be limited due to the pre-existing trend towards teleworking, the impact might be stronger in some places with little adherence to this methodology. And it is that, when offices were closed and teleworking was imposed indefinitely, many companies found themselves in uncharted territory: before the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of office workers generally did not work from home, as reported in the ‘Building Strong Foundations’ report, by JLL.

“Telecommuting was already a growing trend in businesses and the pandemic has accelerated this process. Now we will have to see how the industry evolves, but we believe that companies will follow a hybrid model, at least initially, as a meeting point is always needed where they can exchange information, socialize, learn and create a spirit of belonging. to a group. », Says Elisa Navarro, Managing Director of MVGM in Spain.

Back to office for September

The high vaccination rate in Spain is one of the main reasons for a large part of the corporate sector to declare the return to offices from September 1. Based on the latest MVGM report, since the first quarter of 2021 a gradual return of teams to workspaces has started to be felt, largely supported by the optimism due to the implementation and progress of the programs of vaccination.

However, the hybrid option may prevail as a trend among large companies. This is clear from the Adecco report “Remote work in Western Europe”, which indicates that the preferred option for companies (44%) is teleworking two days a week followed by the one-day option ( 29%).

