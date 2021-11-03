a-vast-majority-of-spaniards,-in-favor-of-the-abandonment-of-the-combustion-car

Gasoline and diesel cars seem to have lost the reputational battle among the majority of citizens. From its exhaust pipes come gases that overheat the planet and harmful particles that cause health havoc and countless premature deaths around the world. The current Spanish climate change law set 2040 as the deadline for the commercialization of this type of vehicle. But a survey commissioned by EL PAÍS to the polling company 40 dB. reflects that a large majority of those consulted, a 62, 9%, are favorable to advance to 2035 the veto of this type of engines, including hybrids and natural gas, in line with what the European Commission proposed last summer.

Brussels and the governments of the 27 have yet to negotiate that veto, which is included in the climate program proposed by the Commission for the EU to meet its objectives in the fight against global warming, but which has raised concerns some manufacturers. A couple of weeks ago the UN also proposed that developed countries stop producing combustion cars in 2035 —the least developed would have a margin of up to 2040 – and at the Glasgow climate summit, which began on Sunday, an alliance of countries in the same direction is expected to be forged.

In general, support among the respondents to action against climate change is resounding: the 88, 9% consider it very or quite urgent to implement measures against warming global. They are the young, those between 18 and 24 years, the most urgent (a 94, 3%). The voters of the PSOE and United Podemos are those who show the most hurry to take measures (94, 7% and 95% respectively). Those with the least are those of Vox, although with a high 73, 6%. On the other hand, the majority of respondents (65, 6%) affirm that they are concerned plus climate change after the last extreme weather events this year. A similar percentage of respondents, 65%, believe that the pandemic has made governments lend less attention to the fight against climate change.

The survey also makes it clear that denial is somewhat residual in Spain. The 93, 6% of those interviewed sustain that climate change exists. And the 75, 8% assure that the cause is “mainly the action of man.” Only among Vox voters is a different trend appreciated, but it is also a minority: only the 16, 9% of Vox voters believe that global warming does not exist.

Clean cars

Support for the veto in 2035 to combustion engines in Spain is also higher among those who declare themselves left-wing voters or center left: a 76% and a 77, 4% of those related to the PSOE and United We Can are in favor of the proposal, respectively. In the case of PP voters, a 60% support it, while that those of Vox are clearly against, with a 54, 1% who do not want it.

Similarly, there is broad support for restricting the circulation of the most polluting vehicles in cities: a 74, 5% support the implementation of so-called low emission zones. The climate law approved in May also obliges the 149 municipalities of more than 50. 000 neighbors of the country (and those of more than 20. 000 with a lot of pollution) to put in place low emission zones before 2023. The main cities of the country are already working on plans to implement this measure and the Ministry of Transport plans to allocate 1. 500 million euros from the European recovery plan to subsidize to the municipalities that do so. Again, there is an ideological bias in support for low-emission zones, although even among those who declare themselves to be Vox voters, support for these restricted-traffic areas wins: the 58, 2% support them. Among left-wing voters the support is overwhelming: around 90% of those from the PSOE and United We can applaud this measure.

When respondents are asked about the car they would buy if they had to buy at this time, the 60% opted for plug-ins, both hybrid and pure electric. Only the only), 1% prefer gasoline and diesel and a 13, 1% say they do not know which option to choose. Regarding the impediments to acquire an electric vehicle, the 51, 8% points to the price and the 25, 9% point to the lack of charging points.

Changes in habits: less plane but no more taxes

After the almost complete abandonment of coal in Spain and the growing development of renewables, the transport sector has become the leading emitter of greenhouse gases in the country. Ejects around the 25% of the total generated by the national economy. Although the main culprits are the vehicles that circulate on streets and highways, there are also other important subsectors, such as aviation. On 71, 6% of respondents are in favor of banning air travel for less than 300 kilometers for which there is an alternative by train, a measure that is being considered in some European countries.

At the When specifying the actions that respondents can take in their day to day to help combat climate change, the domestic measures that receive the most support are recycling at home (a 62, 8% show “quite” or “very willing” to do so and a use of air conditioning (59, 9% are in favor and a 21 , 8% say they already apply it) and the reduction of heating use (a 57, 4% say they are willing and a 18, 1% affirm that they do it). In addition, many Spaniards show a significant willingness to use only clean and renewable energies (76, 2%), although only 3 , 9% say they can do it now. It receives notable support as an action that can help the climate fight by improving the isolation of the home (67, 4%) and buy local or organic products (67, 4%).

Regarding the reduction of meat consumption from intensive livestock farming as a way to help combat global warming, something that generated a clash within the coalition government in July, the 45, 5% are in favor of putting it into practice. And a 11, 1% say they already do.

On the opposite side, the measures that receive the least support are those related to taxation. The majority of respondents are (the 54, 2% ) who are not willing to pay more taxes for the most polluting activities. And, specifically, the 68, 1% does not support the Government raising gasoline taxes or diesel. The Executive still has a pending tax reform that should also serve to further penalize polluting activities, as international institutions such as the European Commission or the OECD have been demanding from the different governments of the country for years.

Changes in mobility due to the pandemic

The COVID crisis has had an impact on mobility habits, according to the survey. In some cases, it has made citizens acquire more sustainable habits. For example, the 56, 9% say they perform more walking trips and the 20, 6% declare having increased the use of the bicycle. In addition, 9.3% say they use the electric scooter more. Regarding the use of the car, the 29, 3% say they have reduced it, compared to 14, 7% who use it more. In the case of public transport in general, practically the same percentage of respondents say they use it more (22, 5%) than the one who says he uses it less (21,5%).