It has been a great afternoon of bullfighting, the dream ending to this short and atypical season in the Plaza de Madrid. A waste of bullfighting, an inspired interpretation of the rules of art by two bullfighters in a state of grace, a veteran Morante de la Puebla, in the best moment of his career, infected with rapture and bewitchment throughout the fight; and a young Ginés Marín, creative with the cape and sublime in the task of crutch to the sixth bull in the afternoon, the only one who charged with quality in the final third. The Extremaduran right-hander deservedly cut off both ears after he starred in a masterpiece with deep crutches on both hands, among which two supernatural, almost circular, very temperate and brimming with harmony stood out.

The afternoon He could not have started in a better way with a Morante who received his first with four veronicas and a somewhat run over half that caused madness in some stretches eager for emotions. Moments later, an immense veronica and a poster stocking, which preceded a galleo with the cape on his back —rogerinas— that surprised and moved the audience.

Three helped by high bullfighters, two auctions and a long chest pass heralded a work as imperfect as it was bathed in beauty, the product of the intractable inspiration of an accomplished artist. Well placed in the face of his opponent, Morante mixed substantial rounds with a range of natives pregnant with depth and enchantment, and long chest passes.

The animal, noble and timid, gave for less than what the eager bullfighter achieved, prisoner of the surprising decision that he has shown throughout the season.

The Morantist work did not end there. In the first bull of Ginés Marín, he took the cape and drew a monumental remove by chicuelinas that set the plaza on its feet in a fit of uncontained passion. His partner also answered him for graceful chicuelinas, and Las Ventas lived one of those unspeakable moments that remain in the souls of those present.

Marín had already shown off with a bunch of good veronicas with which he received his bull, and delighted in a quite with another two and a half more of extraordinary depth. Neither Ginés Marín could do anything with that invalid third, nor Morante could corroborate his afternoon with the meek and cracked fourth.

But the sixth remained, another mansurrón, like the whole bullfight, well bitten by Agustín Navarro, who showed on the crutch that he treasured a supreme quality in his very temperate attack.

And Marín dedicated himself to fighting, slowly, lowering his hands, liking himself, lengthening the bull’s journey, and impregnated of art an environment already heated by the bull class. There were six batches, three from the right and three from the left, all of them full, but the bullfighting was truly natural, and in two changes of hands that culminated in two eternal supernaturals, pregnant with exquisite elegance. After killing with a slightly detached thrust, he walked with all the honors the trophies that opened the Puerta Grande wide for him.

López Simón, the third in the poster, gave the public his first, and from the center of the ring he cited the bull for statuary. The animal did not obey and ran over it, turned and searched viciously in a spectacular fuck that, fortunately, was only left in a tremendous beating. After a few moments of forced rest to regain his breath, he returned to the face of his opponent, outcast and lackluster, which only allowed him to demonstrate untold bravery, but nothing more. Nor did he find the shine before the fifth, very timid.

Be that as it may, Las Ventas has experienced an afternoon to remember starring two artists overflowing with inspiration. A better closing of the year could never be dreamed of.

Alcurrucén / Morante, L. Simón, Marín

Bulls from Alcurrucén, well presented, astifinos, tame, soft and outcast; The sixth stood out for its quality in the third of the crutch.

Morante de la Puebla: slightly drooping thrust (ear); two punctures and a half low (silence).

López Simón: great thrust (ovation); slightly fallen lunge (silence).

Ginés Marín: great thrust (ovation); lunge (two ears). He walked out the Great Gate on his shoulders.

Plaza de Las Ventas. 12 October. Ninth and last fair run. Full of ‘no tickets’ over a capacity of 50 percent.