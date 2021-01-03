“A white man playing black”

Publication: Sunday, January 3, 2021 6:48 PM

Equality Department’s Director-General for Equal Treatment and Ethnic Racial Diversity Rita Bosaho of United We Can described as racist which Alicante City Hall has in a promotional video for Trieste kings with a white Baltasar make black “.

In a message posted to his social media account Twitter, Bosaho shared a video from Alicante City Hall where the three Magi announce that they will be in the city the next day 5 for receptions in various neighborhoods, images in which a Balthazar painted black.

“Many of us live in Alicante so that the city council can carry out this type of representation,” Bosaho explains in his message. “Blackface is a racist practice which denies the racial ethnic diversity of our society,” added the senior official at the Equality Ministry.

He also retweeted a message from Podemos Alicante which defends the fight against racism, xenophobia and for democracy and civil and social rights, in addition to stressing that “the institutions should be the first to lead by example”.

Bosaho (Equatorial Guinea, 1965) became in 2015 the first black person to win a seat in the Alicante Constituency Congress of Deputies on behalf of United We Can, and on January 31, 2020, she took up her post as director. General of equal treatment and racial ethnic diversity, after the resignation of the councilor of the town hall of Gijón, Alba González.