A wildlife adventure trailer is coming to consoles – Old Sport Republic

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is a title from Ustwo Games, especially at the origin of Monument Valley. Released for iOS and PC last December, it will also be available for consoles in a week's time. At the helm of a young girl visiting her grandparents on an island, your goal will always be to help the local wildlife. The aspect "close to nature" doesn't stop there, because the studio had planted more than 275,000 trees after the success of the game and the number of downloads. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is currently available for iOS and PC and will be released on June 9, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.