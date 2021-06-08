A woman found dead, her companion was taken into custody – ScoopCube

The Basics A woman was found dead in her Montpellier apartment on Sunday 6 June after having an intimate relationship with her companion. The latter was taken into police custody.

On Sunday June 6th, a woman was found dead in her home in Montpellier. His companion was taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances and the exact causes of death, but according to our colleagues at Midi-Libre, it would have occurred during an intimate relationship between the two. The department’s security investigators are responsible for the investigations.

No lead is currently privileged between the accident and the voluntary act. The planned autopsy should clarify the cause of death of the victim.

At the same time, according to our colleagues, the custody of the companion was extended on Monday, June 7th.