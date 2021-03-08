a woman suffered minor injuries

Updated: Monday, March 8, 2021 2:36 PM

Published on: 08.03.2021 14:50

On Monday March 8 at noon, tensions erupted during a demonstration organized by the Students’ Union in Puerta del Sol square in Madrid.

SAMUR treated a woman, who had scratches on her face, after two other women allegedly assaulted her. As can be seen from the images accompanying this news, the tone skyrocketed with the arrival of a group of people outside the protest.

Protesters berated passers-by, shouting “out, fascists”. They answered and checked in on their cell phones, which led to some shoving, until the national police separated the crowd.

According to Europa Press, witnesses at the time assured that two women approached the demonstration and began “singing their faces in the sun”. They also claim to have attacked some of the demonstrations with bags, of which they could not identify the contents: “Some women came to sing Face to the Sun and they attacked a lady. They regrouped to find the bags”, they concluded.