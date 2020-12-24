a year marked by the COVID crisis and the debate between the monarchy and the king emeritus

Posted: Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:03 AM

Felipe V faces one of his most difficult speeches this Christmas Eve. In such an unusual year as this, with the coronavirus pandemic, the king will predictably devote a good part of his intervention to the health crisis and all it has meant, an unprecedented economic and social crisis, and with the challenge always to overcome it.

It is likely that in his message there are words of hope for what is to come, and of remembrance for those who have lost a loved one in this pandemic, or for all those who have worked on the front lines, such as the health workers, that this year they also received the recognition of the award from the Princess of Asturias.

But there is another question on which all eyes will be fixed: the situation of his father, Juan Carlos I, under the magnifying glass of justice. The King Emeritus has two files open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office: the investigation into the alleged recovery of illegal commissions for the work of the AVE in Mecca in 2014 and that relating to companies in tax havens. He recently regularized nearly 700,000 euros with the Treasury.

In August it was his march to the United Arab Emirates and a few days ago he threatened to come back for Christmas, even though he ultimately decided not to. The king emeritus, according to his entourage cited by various means, wanted to return to Zarzuela, but above all he did not want to harm the institution of the monarchy and, according to these same sources, he wanted the approval of his son the king.

Calvo indicates where the speech will go

From the government, facing the speech tonight, he transferred the idea that the king knows what concerns the citizens. Carmen Calvo, a few days ago, after having shared with the monarch the inauguration of the exhibition on Manuel Azaña at the National Library, underlined on laSexta that Felipe VI is “realistic”.

“I am absolutely convinced that he will send the message which now corresponds to rigor and tranquility”

The vice-president of the government considers that he is a head of state who “knows what the public opinion of this country thinks and what the citizens are asking”, she declared to the question to ‘Al Rojo Vivo for the speech of December 24: absolutely convinced that he will send the message which now corresponds to rigor and tranquility, ”he added.

“He is very much in tune with the moment in which he lived, he took very important decisions to renew the institution on his arrival and in this sense he is aware that we are all obliged to sincerely transfer peace and security, about how our system politics works, even going through a time as complicated as this, ”Calvo said on LaSexta.

In a few weeks when the debate on the monarchy and the role of the emeritus has been clarified, in particular by certain sectors and United We Can, part of the coalition government, the other part of the executive, of the PSOE, he was defended the role of Felipe VI, who always had the support of Pedro Sánchez.

The president reiterated that people are one thing, referring to Juan Carlos I, and the institution is another, and he insisted on supporting the monarchical system. He also said that justice was equal for all and that the Constitution would be respected “from the first to the last article”.

Podemos and the debate on the monarchy

The second vice-president of the government and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has predicted that many citizens will wonder if they are monarchists and republicans during the traditional Christmas Eve speech of King Felipe VI, something he sees normal and even positive which is generated at the citizen level the debate on the political organization of the country. “We should not be afraid of debates,” he added.

In addition, he assured that United We can continue to push towards this Republican identity, which in his opinion is already a “majority”, compared to those who already “openly” declare that “all are not equal before the law” and to those who say ‘Long live the king!’ as a way to express your wish not to change.

United We can be assured that the “minimum” that Felipe VI can do during his Christmas speech is to “condemn” the irregular activities of his father Juan Carlos I and that if he chooses to “be silent”, it will be a sign of “weakness” of an institution “on the defensive” which will have lost “its raison d’être”, according to Gerardo Pisarello in Congress on Tuesday.

The PP talks about concord

The head of the PP, Pablo Casado, for his part, assured that the king had “always” delivered “very timely” speeches at Christmas, calling for harmony, national unity and progress, and predicted that the same would happen. year, especially when it is “more necessary than ever”.

In addition, he underlined the possibility that he could reiterate his “commitment” to “exemplarity, transparency and honesty”, as he did in his proclamation speech.

“Her Majesty has always made very timely speeches, calling for harmony, to continue living together within the constitutional framework, which has given us the best forty years of our history”

The president of the “popular” predicted that the monarch’s Christmas Eve speech this year will follow that line because “that’s what he has said in his public appearances in recent months.” That said, he stressed that the king has “all the support” of the PP in its management and in its representation of Spain.

Cs and Vox exclude the monarchy-republic debate

For her part, the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, assured that on Christmas Eve, people will not speak of the monarchy or the republic, but of “real problems of the people”, something that “can not reach. – not be the Galapagar chalet “.

From Vox they predict the same thing, that that night, the Spaniards will not speak of a republic or a monarchy but of the “disastrous and criminal” management of the pandemic by the coalition government. The vice-president of Vox Action Politique, Jorge Buxadé, indicated that his party hopes that Felipe VI’s speech reflects “what he has always had, common sense and a sense of the reality of the problems suffered by the Spaniards” .

He also indicated that he would demonstrate a “national and social sense” and “exquisite respect for the institutions of our nation”. At that time, he recalled that on October 3, in the midst of the institutional crisis in Catalonia after the holding of the referendum on independence, the king came out to defend the unity of Spain “while the whole political class was silent ”.