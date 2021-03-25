A year of teleworking according to Microsoft: conclusions, thoughts, trends …

Microsoft publishes findings and considerations from a year of remote work in its Index of Labor Trends

The 2021 Labor Trends Index presents the findings of a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries – including Spain – and analyzes billions of aggregate productivity signals and labor indicators, via Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn

March 25, 2021



Microsoft today announced the results of its first labor trends index, the Labor Trends Index, which will be annual. Entitled “The Next Big Disruption Is Hybrid Work: Are We Ready?” The report highlights seven hybrid working trends that all business leaders should be aware of as we enter this new era of working we find ourselves in.

The report notes that business leaders must resist the temptation to view hybrid work as mundane. It will be necessary to rethink the assumptions that have been maintained so far.

“The decisions we make today will impact our organizations for years to come. Today, you need a clear vision and a growth mindset, ”says Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365.“ These decisions will impact everything. How to shape the corporate culture, how to attract and retain talent, how to better foster collaboration and innovation. “

The results of the study suggest that over the past year there has been a profound change in the very nature of work environments:

Collaboration trends in Microsoft Teams and Outlook suggest that our networks have contracted, but hybrid working will reactivate them. Meeting time has doubled globally and 40 billion more emails were sent in February of this year compared to the same time last year. The work has been humanized. Almost 40% say they feel more comfortable “being themselves” at work than before the pandemic, and one in six has cried with a coworker this year.

Research also shows that we are on the verge of disruption in the workplace:

73% of workers surveyed want flexible remote working options to continue. Remote job postings on LinkedIn have increased more than 5 times during the pandemic. Over 40% of the global workforce plan to leave their business this year and 46% plan to relocate now that they can telecommute.

In short, tackling flexible working will have a direct impact on who stays, who leaves and who joins a company.

To help organizations in the transition, the Work Trend Index 2021 presents the findings of a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries, including Spain, and analyzes billions of aggregated productivity signals and indicators on work through Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn. It also includes the perspectives of experts who have studied collaboration, social capital, and workplace design for decades.

The report outlines seven hybrid work trends that every business leader should be aware of as we enter this new era of work:

Flexible working is here to stay. Managers are out of touch with employees and need a wake-up call. High productivity hides a depleted workforce. Generation Z is in danger and needs to be powered up. The contraction of circles of collaboration puts innovation at risk. Authenticity boosts productivity and well-being. Talent is everywhere in a hybrid working world.

In addition to exposing the challenges for the future of work, the Employment Trends Index identifies five strategies for business leaders to start making the necessary changes:

Create a people training plan that gives them great flexibility. Invest in space and technology to connect the physical and digital worlds. Fight digital exhaustion from the top of organizations. Prioritize the reconstruction of social capital and corporate culture. Rethink the employee experience to compete for the best and most diverse talent.

“During this pandemic, we have seen a rapid acceleration of some pre-COVID trends. But perhaps one of the most interesting trends is the rise of remote working. As opportunities democratize with telecommuting and the movement of talent, we will see a dispersion of across the country and now is the time for business leaders to seize the opportunity to access different skills. and talents that were previously unavailable to them, ”says Karin Kimbrough, Chief Economist, LinkedIn.

To view the full study results, visit Microsoft Worklab.

