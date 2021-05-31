A zombie horde on the march – Old Sport Republic

Watch Dogs Legion Game News: A horde of zombies is approaching Posted on 05/31/2021 at 8:35 PM After Watch Dogs Legion worked together to implement a playable mode on consoles on March 9 and then on PC on March 19, he’s back and enriches its multiplayer program with a particularly surprising proposal called Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie. Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie… As you can see in this title, this new update features groups of four players who meet in the Watch Dogs Legion online mode to take on an army of the living dead in the streets of London put. Here the walking corpses of Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie like the zombies of George A. Romero (director of Night of the Living Dead) are very slow. However, keep an eye on them as they are deadly if they find themselves in a group. Good news, this brand new experience will be integrated into the game in the alpha version from tomorrow, June 1st, 2021. . Indeed, the game’s developers have determined that this mode will evolve with new levels of difficulty, for example, based on player feedback, with Watch Dogs Legion’s online manager Jean-Pascal Cambiotti speaking on IGN’s microphone to clarify that this new content allows players to use zombies as a gameplay tool, for example by luring them to enemy bases, we decided to make zombies slower but more deadly. They can be used as a gameplay tool to wreak havoc by luring them into the fortified layouts of Albion while you sneak up and save your precious ammo for another battle. Jean-Pascal Cambiotti, Watch Dogs Legion online manager via IGN To preview the mode in Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Zombie, we recommend checking out the 20 minute gameplay video below. : By JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter M