Aamir Khan Birthday: Aamir Khan Birthday In Beijing China: Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan’s Birthday Celebrated In China

Chinese fans of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday at the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Sunday. Meanwhile, his popular films like Three Idiot and Dangal were also discussed. About 80 fans of Aamir Khan read the letters written to him and shared the videos and photos taken with him. He made the video and the photos were taken during Khan’s last visit to China.

Officials from the Indian Embassy also participated

Indian Embassy officials also helped organize and participate in the event. Aamir Khan’s films Three Idiot, Dangal and Secret Superstar were highly regarded in China and were also commented on by key Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping. The film Dangal had brought in more than Rs 1,300 crore in China.

More than 11 lakh followers of Aamir Khan on Yibo

Khan has 11.37 lakh followers on the Chinese social media platform Cyano Vibo. Hundreds of fans wished Khan a happy birthday on his Vibo page. He wrote on his Vibo page that today is my birthday and wishes me all the best. The letter broadcast on its anniversary program said it would not be a stretch to call it a cultural bridge between China and India. He has a lot of fans in China and he also interacts well with fans across the country. “

Aamir Khan’s fan club has over a million members

Yang Agye, head of A Plus, Aamir Khan’s fan club in China, said Khan’s films are suitable for people in that country because its theme focuses on family values. The club has over a million members online.