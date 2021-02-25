aamir liaquat husain apologizes to hindu: pakistani maryam nawaz sharif shows hindu goddess imran khan, deputy aamir liaquat husain, apologizes:

Strong points:

Pakistani MP Amir Liaquat Hussain deleted his tweet after the protest. In this tweet, Amir Liaquat expressed his lack of respect for the Hindu minority. Imran Khan’s party member Amir also apologized for his act.

Pakistani MP Amir Liaquat Hussain deleted his tweet expressing disrespect for the Hindu minority after massive social media protests on the ground demanding action. Amir, a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party who promised to do Riyasat-e-Madina, also apologized for his act. For this reason, Amir was surrounded all around by the controversial tweet.

Amir Liaquat Hussain, member of the National Assembly of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, sparked controversy by tweeting with a photo of the Hindu goddess to mock the opposition leader and daughter of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawab. Hussain is a well-known TV presenter and is known as a famous religious scholar, but by his act he has been targeted by the Hindu community, civil society and politicians.

India tells United Nations fundamentalists smash Hindu temple remains silent onlooker

“ We have the right to demand strict action ”

PTI representative Ramesh Kumar Vankwani of Tharparkar region in Sindh province condemned Hussain’s tweet as “shameful”. Vankwani, Chairman of Pakistan Hindu Council, tweeted: “Strongly condemns the shameful act of a person who claims to be a specialist in religious affairs who does not even know how to respect other religions.”

Vankwani said, “Do not immediately delete this tweet, otherwise we have the right to demand strict action under the blasphemy law and play across the country.” Another Hindu leader Lal Malahi from Umarkot in Sindh also condemned Hussein’s act and urged Prime Minister Khan to take notice of this illegal act. Hussain later apologized to the Hindu community, deleting his tweet. He said, “I know the sentiment of the Hindu community has been hurt.” Hussain said, “I respect all religions, this is the lesson that teaches my religion.”