Ábalos and Iván Redondo leave the government and Ander Gil, new president of the Senate

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 12:36 PM

Pedro Sánchez has already announced the changes that will be made to the executive for its remodeling. One of the most notorious outings is that of Iván Redondo, who asked the president to leave the government. The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, is also leaving the Government and the Secretariat of the Organization. Raquel Sánchez, mayor of Gavá, will be his replacement, betting on a more ecological focus in this department.

For her part, Isabel Rodríguez, mayor of Puerto Llano, becomes minister spokesperson and heads the Ministry of Territorial Policy. There are also changes to the Senate, which will now be chaired by socialist Ander Gil. The objective of these changes, as learned by LaSexta, is to rejuvenate the Government, betting on the increase in the number of women and young municipal leaders.