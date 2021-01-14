Ábalos assures that the urgency is to regain mobility and that the declaration of a catastrophic zone “does not solve the problem”

Updated: Thursday, January 14, 2021 2:49 PM

Published on: 14.01.2021 13:50

The government spoke for the first time on the request formulated this Thursday by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, to declare the capital a “catastrophic zone”. It was the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, who answered Al Rojo Vivo’s questions. In this sense, the minister assures that this declaration “does not solve the current problem” after storm Filomena.

On the other hand, Ábalos ensures that the main thing is to restore the services: “Clean up fallen trees, accumulated snow. That is to say, make mobility possible, and this has nothing to do with the area catastrophic, ”he said. More precisely, with regard to what the Community of Madrid raises, as well as the government of Castilla-La Mancha, the president underlines that this has to do with “the economic compensation of the damage produced, also with fiscal measures, but this does not solve the problem we have now. “

Although the capital’s local government council today approved the request, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has also announced that she will take the same request to the next government council. According to data from Madrid City Hall, the cost of storm damage amounts to € 1,398 million. An “estimated” figure, underlines Almeida, which was calculated “on the basis of damage to economic activity and also damage to infrastructure and property of the town hall”.

In his interview with Al Rojo Vivo, Ábalos also commented on Ayuso’s statements, in which he assures us that “no one could detect such a storm” like Filomena. Antonio García Ferreras recalled that the meteorologists of LaSexta had been warning for days of the consequences that the passage of Filomena would have, and the minister took up the thread: “I think it was planned and alerted. The National Meteorological Agency had right, ”he says.

Ábalos reports on the operation of Barajas

The member of the Executive was also questioned on the current situation of the services which he highlighted. In this sense, he indicated that the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport is currently operating at 70%. He also confirmed that the national road network was already functioning “without problems”.

At the same time, the Minister clarified that Madrid aerodrome already has three operating terminals (T1, T4 and satellite T4) as well as two runways where arrivals and departures take place according to possibilities.

The airport operated more than 200 arriving and departing flights on Wednesday, according to Aena. The airport manager assures us that the recovery continues, “despite the fact that the ice due to the very low temperatures complicates the strict cleaning tasks”.