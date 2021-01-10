Abalos says COVID-19 vaccines will arrive “at their destination on Monday” despite storm Filomena

Publication: Sunday January 10, 2021 19:51

The Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, assured that, despite the traffic difficulties caused by the storm Filomena, the vaccines against the coronavirus will arrive in time to continue the vaccination process.

“The COVID-19 vaccines will arrive tomorrow Monday at their destination, as scheduled,” said Ábalos, who during his speech at a press conference to report on the state of the roads due to the storm underlined that much improved “.