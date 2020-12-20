Abascal does not rule out that China deliberately created the coronavirus

Updated: Sunday, December 20, 2020 2:15 PM

20.12.2020

The head of Vox, Santiago Abascal, assures that he has not spoken with his counterpart of the PP since the motion of censure, in which he believes that Pablo Casado was wrong to vote no and “kicked” to those who believed that only one agreement between the two parties could constitute an alternative to the government.

“This has created despair in many people who now believe that the government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias can last longer,” Abascal said in an interview on ABC. However, he explains that Vox “will not act out of a political vendetta by abandoning regional governments”.

Abascal maintains that the motion of censure was “absolutely necessary”. “It was so appropriate that I would reintroduce it.” And he also assures us that Vox is not against the European Union or is not leaving the euro, and specifies: “What we are is Eurodemanding.”

The far-right party leader neither confirms nor denies that it was China that intentionally created the coronavirus, which he calls “a possibility that is up for debate.”

Regarding immigration, he says that “it is very paralyzing to oppose illegal immigration because immediately we are accused of being racist”. “Vox has never brought a racist accusation. On the contrary: it is the racist who calls them and promises them a paradise that cannot be offered and makes them risk their lives in the Mediterranean”, he adds.

For the next Catalan elections, Abascal sets himself the “realistic objective” of having representation and refuses to call on the PP, the Cs and Vox to join a candidacy for unity in Girona or Lleida because this, says- he, “would set him apart.” political reality. ”The leader of Vox says that Madrid’s president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has his“ respects ”.

“The objective to be beaten has been so much that it seems temporarily that the PP was abandoning her. She has acted firmly and this has been relevant and applauded by many Madrilenians. We want to support a government that acts with firmness and without complex, and not a government which is afraid of the left. “