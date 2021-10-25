abolish-or-decriminalize?-two-experts-debate-how-to-approach-prostitution

A week ago, Pedro Sánchez promised a law to abolish prostitution in Spain, the third country in the world in which more men pay for sex, according to a report by the Scelles Foundation of 2016. It is estimated that some 350. 000 women prostitute themselves in the country, although there are no official figures. The PSOE wants to approve this legislature a comprehensive law under which the practice will be prohibited and clients will be sanctioned, so that the lawsuit and all forms of pimping are pursued. In the Spanish feminist movement the abolitionist position prevails, but there is a part that advocates regulating it as a profession. EL PAÍS invited two experts on Friday to defend its position through Zoom. The calls were made separately. The abolitionist, professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University and philosopher Ana de Miguel is the author of Sexual Neoliberalism , in which she dismantles the idea that women freely choose to exercise sex. prostitution. Encarna Bodelón, who considers prostitution to be sex work and defends that it is accompanied by labor rights, is a jurist and professor of Philosophy of Law at the University of Barcelona.

Is prostitution a job?

Ana de Miguel. Prostitution is a practice whereby a man starts to dispose of a woman’s body in a legitimate way for a variable price for a certain time. We are going to specify even more, which is what philosophy asks of us. They have a woman for what? They have the body of a woman to insert their penis in their downpours: in her mouth, in her anus, in her vagina. Or to say, “suck my balls.” Now we ask ourselves: Do we want to consider this a job? Do we want to go to the strike queue, increasingly full of women, and tell them: “Don’t worry, there’s work in brothels, it’s a job like any other”? To young people, if your mother is unemployed, do you want to tell her that sex work is an option? I don’t want that world. It is not the world I want for my young students. I will do whatever it takes not to leave them a world like that, in which it is said, from the State neither more nor less: prostitution is a job like any other, don’t complain and work.

Encarna Bodelón. The reality is that the majority of women who engage in prostitution are not regulated and their labor rights are not protected. They are in an unprotected environment, which hardly allows them to report the labor abuses they suffer. For example, when they are owed money for a sexual act or in the case of clubs, where they do not have hours. What we find basically from the perspective of labor law is an area of ​​lack of protection.

How should prostitution be addressed in Spain to guarantee women’s rights?

A. de M. Prostitution is a school of human inequality that greatly reinforces the idea that women are bodies, objects or things, which are at the service of the pleasure of men who want to dispose of of them. So, as long as prostitution exists, it will continue to be the very clear and material symbol that we are not exactly people. Because prostitution inevitably dehumanizes and objectifies women in the eyes of men.

EB Beyond public policies and beyond the law, the first element is that all women —and more feminists— listen to the comrades who prostitute themselves or, in some cases, who suffer violence or who are forced to be in a situation of trafficking to prostitute themselves.

What legal changes would be necessary?

TO. de M. What I think is lacking is that fellow jurists who are not satisfied with normalizing and regulating it, those who do have critical thinking and do believe that it is possible to change the society, they have to get down to it and show it to society. I can tell you the first thing: abolish pimping. It is a world in which the profits for pimps are enormous and, furthermore, without any consequences. So, the boys are learning again that a girl is the one who sits at the desk next to them but is also a body in heels, a red panties or thong and that she is there at four in the morning waiting for her service.

EB The first thing would be to eliminate all those elements that are violating your rights. For example, we have a citizen security law that contains many elements that are violating the rights of citizens: among others, it allows to punish sex workers who work on public roads for the crime of disobedience. On the other hand, we have to consider that many of the women who engage in prostitution are doing so in an irregular administrative situation. It is something that we have to solve so that these people have access to citizenship and the right to work from now on.

What Do you think about the PSOE’s proposal to abolish it?

A. de M. You have to think about it because it seems quite reasonable to me. If men do not set limits on themselves, which is morality, moral behavior: putting yourself in the place of other people, not your desire, and setting yourself the limits that the good life in common demands of us, we will have to put them on by society, that is, the State.

EB What Does the Prime Minister mean when he says he wants to abolish prostitution? Do you mean that you want to move towards a prohibitionist model, as in northern Europe, where there is an abolitionist model? If that is what you mean, we know what these prohibitionist models have led to. What the studies of the Swedish model tell us, for example, is that the demand was not eliminated, but that it has moved to third countries. What has been achieved is to clandestinize women who engage in sex work.

There are no data on prostitution, only estimates that most of them are forced to do so. Can prostitution and trafficking be separated?

A. de M. We wouldn’t be here talking about prostitution as a problem if it weren’t for the magnitude of trafficking in women. There is another example where you cannot dissociate yourself: the whorers, the men who play whores. Do you think they distinguish between trafficking and prostitution? They don’t ask the girl in the roundabout in heels and panties. They don’t say “hey, are you from trafficking or free consent?” Never. They ask how much it is, if at all.

EB From my perspective and the From most international law, not only can prostitution be, but must be separated from trafficking. Because they are two different situations. Both the Warsaw Convention at the European level, such as the Palermo Convention [contra la trata] separate the situations of prostitution from the situation of trafficking. Furthermore, Spanish legislation, in the Penal Code, separates and defines trafficking as a diverse situation from prostitution.

¿ Which country do you think has a better model to address this issue? Because. by M. The Swede. It is a model that has asked what kind of society we want to bequeath for our sons and daughters, to future generations, and why. When asked, it is a total plan of society, and that plan does not include prostitution of women because what enters is a project that women and men relate to each other in a statute of equality and reciprocity. And the model includes measures that have been gradually incorporated by trial and error that penalize the client, never women in prostitution. Also, they run big campaigns to explain why they do that. That’s crucial.

EB Internationally, organized sex workers have It has been said that, in general, they do not want their work to be regulated and that they be objects of controls and restrictions. They do not want regulatory frameworks, but rather rights frameworks. This is always confusing. So the good role models are not the ones who regulate sex work. They are the ones that establish rights for sex workers. There is much talk of the New Zealand model because it is a model that promotes the self-organization of small cooperatives –– very small work environments–– of sex workers and that eliminates the figure of the pimp. That is, it directly mediates sex work and its benefits.

What are the drawbacks of the model that you defend?

TO. de M. What the Swedish model needs is for all countries to be involved, not just one. The downside is that it is a bit lonely, although the truth is that there are more and more countries. Spain, France and Ireland are countries that are considering examining what type of society we want and taking the step to recognize that the institution of prostitution only reproduces inequality and the dehumanization of people.

EB There is no perfect model because the context of application, such as socioeconomic conditions, are very different between countries and, furthermore , because we have the weight of patriarchy in many countries. That will always make it very complex to eliminate violations of the rights of women who practice sex work.