abortion-returns-to-the-supreme-court-of-the-united-states

Activists for abortion rights during a demonstration in front of the United States Supreme Court, Washington. KEVIN LAMARQUE (Reuters)

The discussion about access to abortion returns to the United States Supreme Court half a century later. Its nine judges will hear on Monday the arguments of the Department of Justice and abortion providers against the Texas law, which since September practically prohibits women from a state the size of France from exercising their constitutional right to terminate pregnancy.

The case, of technical overtones, is the first contact with the matter of the High Court, made up of a conservative majority that left former President Donald Trump tied up in injury time from his term. Later, on December 1, the magistrates will return on the subject with the examination of a restrictive Mississippi law, in what may be the final assault on a right that dates from 1973, when the precedent of the ruling known as was set against Wade .

The law of the beat of Texas, as Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) is known, referring to the supposed impulse of the fetus, prohibits abortion from the sixth week, when the majority of women still do not know their status. There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. And it was designed to circumvent the potential blockade of federal courts: Texas delegates responsibility for enforcing the law to the ordinary citizen and not to state authorities, who are often the defendants in lawsuits seeking to curb unconstitutional regulations. Anyone is empowered to civilly sue anyone who “assists or is complicit” in an abortion, from members of the clinic staff to the driver of the car that takes the patient to a health center. If they win the case, they get 10. 000 dollars.

The strategy “ not only is it unusual, it is unprecedented, “according to Chief Justice John Roberts. The objective of the norm “seems to be to exclude the State from the responsibility of implementing and enforcing the law,” he argued when, together with the three progressive judges, he voted to block the draconian regulation in early September, days after it entered into law. vigor. His position lost to the five votes of his conservative peers. The progressive Sonia Sotomayor affirmed then that “by prohibiting state authorities from applying the law directly, the local legislature sought to make it more difficult for the federal courts to act” and “evade judicial scrutiny.”

Pregnancy Termination Clinics and the United States Department of Justice are leading a battle in lower courts to prohibit, on the one hand, that a citizen can file lawsuits against the health workers and the alleged accomplices of a procedure and, on the other, that the Texas judicial system can receive and process them. The question that the Supreme Court will have to answer this Monday is not whether the beat law is unconstitutional, but if it can end up being challenged in court.

90 Laws Against Pregnancy Termination

So far of 2021 have enacted 90 state laws restricting abortion, more than in any year since the Roe v. Wade case was decided, according to calculations by the Guttmacher Institute, an international organization that advocates for reproductive freedom. Gabriela Benazar, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood, one of the largest networks of sex education clinics in the United States, explained in a telephone conversation Friday that she fears a Supreme Court ruling that allows Texas legislation to be a boost for other conservative fiefdoms to continue his steps, as Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio have already done. All these initiatives have been stopped by judicial resources.

The final examination of the sentence Roe v. Wade will come when the High Court discusses Mississippi law in December, which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy (in Spain, for example, it is not necessary to justify it until the week 14 and later there are assumptions that allow it). Then, the Supreme will answer, for the first time, if all the prohibitions before the viability of the fetus are unconstitutional. In 1973, the judges argued in favor of Norma McCorvey (in the case known as Jane Roe ), a woman who asked Texas to terminate her pregnancy as a result of rape. The ruling understood that the right to privacy was “broad enough to cover the decision to terminate her pregnancy” and decriminalized abortion until 21 weeks of gestation, when it is calculated that the fetus is viable, that is, if labor is provoked or it is early, there has been enough gestation time for the baby to come out ahead (there are clinical cases very rare babies of 21 weeks that have survived).

Diana Salgado, attorney for lawsuits and public policy at Planned Parenthood explains that “the United States has an Anglo-Saxon system of law, which implies that judicial decisions are based on the interpretation of the Constitution and become judicial precedents. This implies that certain rights or protections are not codified in laws or statutes, but protected at the federal level by the judicial precedent of the Supreme Court. But —he continues— “given the interpretive nature of the judicial precedent, a decision that was interpreted in one way can then be interpreted in another by other judges, especially when there are ideological differences, and be repealed later as well; exposing the fragile nature of some rights, in this case the right to abortion. “

There is already 12 States with laws ready to immediately ban all abortions and prosecute those who help women obtain them if the Supreme Court repeals Roe against Wade . That would imply the triumph of the anti-abortion struggle, who have been fighting for decades in this country to change the law. It would also be a clear example that the conquest of rights is not always a path of no return.