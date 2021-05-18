About 300 immigrants tried to enter Melilla today, but only 86 made it through the barrier

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 10:44

A total of 86 immigrants of sub-Saharan origin entered this morning in Melilla on the run, along the southern dike that separates the city from Morocco, in an attempt to enter in which more than 300 participated in this area.

As reported by the Government Delegation in Melilla, this entry of immigrants occurred on Tuesday around 4:45 a.m., when more than 300 sub-Saharan Africans arrived in the area of ​​the south dike, which separates the autonomous city from Morocco, protected by a fence.

The government delegation has more than 200 immigrants whose entry was prevented thanks to the anti-intrusion device deployed by the Civil Guard, in which the National Police also participated, and to the active collaboration of the Moroccan security forces.

Specifically, a total of 85 men and one woman managed to enter the Autonomous City, who needed help from the Red Cross. According to the government delegation, the immigrants maintained an aggressive stance and threw stones at agents of the state security forces and organs.

Police escort immigrants who manage to enter

For this reason, three Civil Guard officers required health care for minor bruises. As can be seen in the main video of this news, the immigrants went to the Temporary Residence Center for Immigrants (CETI) which runs along the Paseo Marítimo, escorted by patrols of the Civil Guard and local police, as one sees it in the video, and on their way they celebrated the entrance to town with expressions of joy and cries of euphoria.

The area of ​​the southern dike, where this irregular entry took place, was closed to traffic last night by local police “to facilitate the control” of security forces and state bodies after the massive entry occurred. yesterday in Ceuta, according to Melilla, President Eduardo de Castro reported on Twitter.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, praised the device and the “coordination” which prevented the access of 300 immigrants: “It was possible to verify the coordination between the Civil Guard, the National police and Moroccan security forces. We can have coordination between the forces of the two countries in positive parameters, “he said Tuesday in an interview with TVE.