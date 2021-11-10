about-thirty-countries-and-6-large-manufacturers-join-forces-to-end-the-combustion-car-in-2035

Ending combustion car sales from 2035 in the world’s most important markets is the goal set by an alliance of countries, manufacturers and other organizations in the framework of the climate summit held in Glasgow. The transport sector is responsible for around 20% of global greenhouse emissions. And practically the 90% correspond to road transport.

This alliance with a hundred signatories is officially presented this Wednesday at the COP 26. And it establishes that the signatories will work so that “all sales of new cars and trucks are zero emissions worldwide by 2040, and no later than 2035 in the main markets ”. Around thirty countries are within this agreement that the United Kingdom has led and which until Tuesday night had also been joined by other important nations such as Canada, India, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Chile and Denmark. However, the USA, China, Germany and France were not present. Neither was Spain planning to join for the moment. On the manufacturers side, six major global firms – Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and China’s BYD – have joined this initiative.

This commitment is compatible with what the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, had requested in mid-October, before the summit. At a conference on sustainable mobility, he urged developed countries to stop making combustion cars from 2035 and the rest from 2040. In addition, the European Commission has also proposed that the end of this type of car that emits greenhouse gases – that is, those of gasoline, diesel, natural gas and hybrids – from 2035 . However, the European proposal has yet to be finalized within the community institutions and with the governments of the Twenty-seven.

That negotiation is alive is what has made some important members of the The EU, such as Spain, Germany and France, have not joined at first, according to sources from the Spanish delegation to the COP 26. Spain, in its recent Climate Change Law, establishes 2040 as the ceiling for sales of non-zero emission cars. And, according to these sources, the norm contemplates that this date be automatically modified and 2035 be established if that is what all the European institutions finally agree upon.

Agreement presented this Wednesday can also be joined by regional governments and cities, which are committed to working so that their “fleets of cars and trucks owned or rented are zero-emission vehicles no later than 2035”. Likewise, manufacturers joining this statement contend that they will work to make all of their truck and passenger car sales zero emissions in “major markets” for 2035 or sooner.

This alliance, like the rest of those that are being presented publicly during this summit and that are being promoted by the Government of the United Kingdom, which is chairing the COP 26, are not binding as they are not part of official UN negotiations. As the climate and renewable policy expert Niklas Höhne recalled this Tuesday at the summit, announcements about the “end of coal or fossil fuels” should then be reflected in national policies; and in many cases it does not happen.

However, despite not having that direct link for its signatories, this type of declarations and alliances also have an effect on investors, to whom it is launched a message about the technologies that will make the transition to a greenhouse-free economy more difficult. They also reinforce the idea that electric mobility is the future. This message is increasingly accepted by the majority of society, as reflected in a recent survey of 40 dB carried out for EL PAÍS on the occasion of the COP 26. The 63% of the Spanish surveyed were in favor of setting 2035 as the ceiling for combustion car sales. The 60% assured that they would buy a plug-in car – pure electric or hybrid – if they had to buy a car at this time.

The day of this Wednesday the climate summit will be dedicated to transportation. It is expected that some progress will also be made on maritime and land transport, which in many cases are not covered by national plans to cut greenhouse emissions. It is also expected that an initiative will be presented to veto new natural gas and oil operations.

