Leading HR Experts Bet on More Pay and Salary Flexibility in the Post-Covid 19 Era

absolute success of the 4th Compensation and Remuneration Congress in which the keys to the field of labor compensation were analyzed

The 4th Congress on Compensation and Compensation took place yesterday, December 15 in Madrid, to analyze the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation and to try to show a post-COVID-19 business world in which Equal pay, technology and emotional well-being were among the major factors affecting the field of human resources and more specifically the pay and compensation of employees.

The event, organized by RRHHDigital and held in a hybrid format from the Torre Azca in Madrid, headquarters of EYen Madrid, brought together around thirty of our country’s leading experts in the field of human resources and compensation and compensation. from various of the big companies present in Spain, like Aon, Orange, BMW, Ibercaja Banco, Berstelmann or Cepsa. Throughout the congress, the more than 200 online participants were able to discover many keys to facing the major challenges facing HR departments for this impending 2021, in particular in everything related to the field of corporate compensation. , after a real “paradigm shift” that the current pandemic has meant.

As EY, host of the event and main sponsor, underlines: “Compensation is an art within companies and it has become more and more important on the HRD agenda”, so different artists offered their point of view on questions such as how to encourage new generations. Flexibility and Taylor Made have been two of the most common themes when it comes to how the needs of a 25-year-old, 40-year-old, and 60-year-old are so different, and how remuneration and remuneration systems must be sufficiently adaptable. to cover everyone’s needs.

Technology and communication at the service of flexible compensation for employees.

We have also talked a lot about new technological platforms that allow employees to modify and adapt their salaries in an agile and simple way, via applications or simple environments, accessible to millennials but also to other employees. And the importance of combining the four fundamental pillars of the well-being of managers and workers: physical, emotional, social and financial, in addition to the professional. And despite the unstoppable push for data analysis, “the employee is not a number and begins to be an indispensable person to be taken care of one by one, among other things with flexible remuneration and remuneration”.

Experts also stressed the importance of internal communication, especially during childbirth. “The role of communication with employees is vital to maintain this cohesion and motivation of employees in all kinds of situations, to avoid loneliness or lack of sociability. The challenge now, for HRD, is to socialize in the digital environment, “even with internal marketing techniques”, while betting on “the segmentation of our employees into employees”.

As Jaime del Sol, Managing Partner of People Advisory Services enEY, summed it up at the close of the event. “Any remuneration policy must have something inalienable: social benefits linked to the well-being of employees and their families. And being able to access health insurance, life insurance, social security… will allow us to make possible this “people first” that we defend so much with the People service. In this way, we will improve our brand as an employer and our corporate culture, ”he concluded.

The 4th Congress on Compensation and Compensation was organized by HRHDigital and had Professional Services Firm E as main sponsor, Aony Cobee as main sponsor and Accrual, Personio, Vitaldent and Click & Gift as sponsors. BMW Madrid was the official vehicle, Coonic the official agency, Eventelling, technological sponsor of the Congress and SmartFit participated as a collaborator of the congress.In its organization, HR Digital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors as an institutional sponsor.

HRDigital