absolute success of the first edition of the Deloitte Virtual Job Fair

3 days, 38 job offers published, 47 activities and 2,800 people registered. Here are some of the numbers that sum up the success of Deloitte’s first virtual career fair. An initiative that allowed attendees to experience first-hand what it is like to work in the leading professional services firm and the opportunities it offers.

For this first edition, which takes place on December 1, 2 and 3, Deloitte has not only mobilized its Talent team. Dozens of professionals from all trades (Audit & Insurance, Consulting, Deloitte Legal, Risk Advisory, Financial Advisory and Business Process Solutions) made themselves available to the 2,300 students and 500 experienced professionals who attended the Show. “The virtual modality has the huge advantage that we can reach a lot more people,” says Marta Gil-Casares, head of talent at Deloitte. “We have served students from all over Spain with a very diverse degree profile. 2,800 people is an unthinkable number in a face-to-face job fair ”.

Divided into two large pavilions, one specifically for STEM profiles and the other focused on business and legal, throughout the 3 days of the Fair, training workshops were organized to solve practical cases, there had the opportunity to hear the testimonies of professionals recounting their day a day and also round tables during which the candidates could raise their doubts.

In the words of Luis Lpez, director of the Deloitte Talent area, “in this Virtual Job Fair, we listened to many people, we knew their concerns and they were able to feel the project we are proposing: a professional career marked by continuous training and the development of key skills in each of our businesses. All this while keeping in mind our corporate culture, based on excellence, commitment, generosity, diversity and integrity. “

