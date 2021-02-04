Abuse of Blasphemy Laws in Pakistan: Imran Khan: Imran Khan’s ‘New Pakistan’ Becomes ‘Kaal’ For Minorities, Most Blasphemy Cases – Imran Khan New Pakistan Becomes Hell For the minorities

Strong points:

This “new Pakistan” became a “period” for religious minorities by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, who came to power by promising to make Pakistan a princely state. According to the latest data from the Center for Social Justice, abuses of the blasphemy law in Pakistan have increased dramatically. The institution said that between 1987 and December 2020, at least 1,855 people were victims of this black law.

After Imran Khan came to power, there were 200 blasphemy law cases in 2020, the highest on record in a year. Of this total, 75% of the victims are Muslims and 70% of them belong to the Shiite community. Apart from this, the Ahmadi community has 20%, Sunnis 5%, Christians 3.5% and Hindus 1%.

At least 78 people killed in Pakistan in the name of blasphemy

The latest trends suggest that Muslims are now abusing this black law against other Muslims instead of targeting non-Muslims. Today, no minority faction has been saved from this black law. The trend also indicates that differences and the misuse of religion are increasing between different communities in Pakistan. In the midst of it all, a flawed law became a matter of crisis for citizens.

Since 1987, the largest number of blasphemy cases (76%) have come from the state of Punjab and 19% from Sindh. In December 2020, 337 people were held in Punjab prisons in blasphemy-related cases. Not only that, at least 78 people have been killed in Pakistan in the name of blasphemy. There were 42 Muslims, 23 Christians, nine Ahmadis and two Hindus. In Pakistan, money is often deposited in the name of blasphemy and hatred spreads among the people.