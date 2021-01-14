Accel-KKR invests in Endalia, leader in human resources and payroll management software in Spain

Endalia, a leading company in human capital management and payroll software services, announced that it has received a majority growth investment from Accel-KKR, a global software investment firm based in the Silicon Valley. Private Equity Fund Accel-KKR, created by Accel, a leading Silicon Valley venture capitalist and investor in companies such as Facebook, Spotify and Dropbox, in association with KKR, the second largest private equity firm, has announced its first investment in the software platform in Spain.

Currently, Endalia is a pioneering, fully integrated, cloud-based solution for medium-sized businesses in the Spanish market. The HCM (Human Capital Management) solutions company including, but not limited to, organizational management, training, recruitment, performance, career development, compensation and benefits, vacations and absences, time recording, travel and expenses, work flow management and internal communication. In addition, they are fully integrated with payroll, providing a complete solution for businesses.

Accel-KKR is a specialized technology company with two decades of experience in building successful and lasting partnerships. Based in Silicon Valley, she participates in more than 250 tech companies, 23 of which are related to HR and payroll technology. “Spain is a very complex market for payroll service providers with complex regulations and different regulations in different regions of the country,” said Tom Barnds, associate co-director of Accel-KKR. For his part, Phil Cunningham, COO and Director of AKKR’s Emerging Buyout Partners Fund, said: “We are delighted to partner with Endalia to continue to invest in delivering a world-class SaaS HR solution, by accelerating growth and bringing innovation. continues in the field of human resources in Spain for many years “.

Fernando Cortes, Founder and CEO of Endalia, said: “We are enthusiastically entering a new phase, hand in hand with Accel-KKR, in which to grow, invest, innovate … We are very happy to accelerate and strengthen innovation in the development of our technology so that our customers have the best solutions on the market for the digital transformation of their Human Resources and Payroll processes ”.

