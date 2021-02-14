Acceleration program allowing more women engineers to access management positions

Nebrija University has launched the Management Development Program for Women Engineers and Directors, which considers, as its main objective, the acceleration of the professional career of women engineers so that they can access intermediate management positions. . The Talgo Foundation, associated with this initiative, is the first organization to support it and integrate it into the Group’s internal training plan. He also undertakes to actively participate in two master classes and to award two scholarships to female engineers who are part of Talgo’s staff.

The program, aimed at 25 women engineers from different companies, includes four modules that will run from April to October: Excellence in Operational Management, Skills for the Future: Digital and Leadership Skills, Best Practices and Master Classes taught by prominent women in leadership positions. In total, the training includes 284 hours of face-to-face, virtual and coaching sessions.

For seven years, the Talgo Foundation has been resolutely committed to quality training in order to achieve, in addition to social and cultural integration, gender equality. Gabriel Novela, Managing Director of the Talgo Foundation, stresses that “it is necessary that we continue to innovate and seek projects that help us to be better as people and as professionals”. Novela adds: “You can always improve yourself and the best thing to do is to do it with the organizations and institutions that help us to realize our commitment to society, which in this case is to achieve full gender equality through education. quality.

For Ana Álvarez, director of innovation and products at Nebrija University, “we are in a technological revolution based on the transition to systems built on digital infrastructures. It fundamentally changes the way we live, work, interact and work. The engineer has better basic training to take on managerial positions in the current digital and technological environment, but he must supplement his training with management knowledge and strengthening managerial skills such as self-confidence, leadership , personal branding, public speaking …, improve all these skills that will help you be visible within your organization. Hence the importance of having accelerators of this type, ”underlines Lvarez.

54% of university students in our country are women, but only 25% of students enrolled in engineering and architecture degrees in Spain are women, according to data from the Women’s Institute. According to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in Spain there are only 30% female directors and 16% in managerial positions. Nebrija’s university program wants to change the reality of this lack of female references and specific management strategies for female engineers.

The objective of this training is to encourage women engineers from different companies to assume managerial responsibilities of all types and dimensions, with a perspective of multidisciplinary training, by strengthening the concepts of commitment, effort and responsibility and by providing them with a global vision of the company, immersed in a time of digital revolution.

The specific objectives focus on five keys:

1. Facilitate the acquisition and development of managerial skills and aptitudes for practical application, so as to allow the identification of the specific needs of the organization and to propose correct diagnoses and valid solutions.

2. Enrich personal and professional development, improving teamwork and relationships between participants. Share your personal experiences. I am not alone, generating greater confidence in myself.

3. Understand the keys to these changes following the technological breakthrough and know in detail how companies in different sectors of the economy are transforming.

4. Establish contacts with women in positions close to management who have the potential to occupy positions of responsibility in companies, enriching themselves by sharing, as well as by learning about some of the main management experiences. and by meeting managers and executives who are part teachers, listen to their experiences and discuss their experiences with them. Think about new management styles aimed at improving results and change.

5. Demystify the limits of the family sphere: it is possible to reconcile it and make it compatible with a directive order.

