Access to the Sierra de Madrid is cut off due to the large influx of people

Publication: Monday January 4, 2021 12:06 PM

The Civil Guard cut off the M-601 road early this Monday at its access to the port of Navacerrada due to the large influx of people coming to the mountains, where the car parks of the port of Cotos and the port of Navacerrada, according to the Directorate general traffic (DGT).

This Monday, at 9:16 am, the DGT announced on social networks the closure of parking lots in the mountains and later the access road M-601 to the port of Navacerrada was cut at kilometer 12.5 in Cercedilla.

This Sunday this road collapsed again because of the snow and the avalanche of Madrilenians towards the Sierra de Madrid, a pattern that was repeated throughout this Christmas despite the recommendations of the health authorities.

Just yesterday, the firefighters of the Community of Madrid had to rescue a woman and her two children who had been lost in the region of Navafría, in an intervention very complicated by the cold and the wind, according to the 112 Community of Madrid in social networks .

350 evacuated on Saturday

To avoid this type of situation, the Madrid Security and Emergency Agency 112 has announced a series of measures, in force until January 10, to avoid crowds at the accesses to the Sierra de Madrid.

Among the measures envisaged, which were carried out on Monday, is that the Civil Guard will cut the roads when the parking lots are finished.

Last Saturday 350 people had to be evacuated from the port of Navacerrada due to delays in the usual bus line back to Madrid due to snow, ice and the large influx of Madrilenians who came to the mountains from Madrid.

Finally, six buses managed to reach the area to evacuate all the people, who had to provide thermal blankets and food, according to the Civil Guard.

In addition, in the port of Cotos, Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid had to coordinate the assistance of 150 other crowded people waiting for the bus to return to Madrid.

The Ministry of Transport announced that it was working in coordination with Urgences Madrid 112, the Civil Guard and the General Directorate of Traffic and reminded all Madrilenians of the importance of following the recommendations of these organizations before going to the areas. mountains.