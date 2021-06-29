According to a study, the Pfizer and Moderna Covid 19 vaccines could offer lifelong protection against viruses: the Corona vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna is more effective than Kovashield-Covaccin and will benefit from protection for life!

There is good news regarding the vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna amid the danger of the corona variants, research has shown that the vaccine from Pfizer-Moderna can offer lifelong protection against the virus.

There is good news regarding the vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna amid the threat of daily variants of the Corona outbreak. Recent research has found that a corona vaccine based on mRNA technology from Pfizer and Moderna can provide lifelong protection against the virus. During this, it was also revealed that two doses of these two vaccines confer very strong and “persistent” immunity against the virus.

Apart from that, during research, these vaccines against two variants of the corona virus also produced high levels of antibodies against two variants of the corona. This research now concludes that those who receive the corona vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna can achieve immunity for many years or even life. In addition, people who receive these vaccines will not even need a booster dose.

Effective against Corona variants found in Britain and South Africa

University of Washington specialist Dr Ali Illebedy said: “This is a good sign as to how long we get immunity from this vaccine. This research is published in the journal Nature. During this research, 14 people were recruited. Of that number, 8 people had been infected with the corona virus earlier. Meanwhile, the researchers monitored the lymph nodes, which produce a type of cell in the immune system called a memory B cell.

Memory B cells help kill the virus with the help of other immune cells. These cells can live in the blood for many years. The immune system can call on these cells if another infection occurs. The team took lymph node samples at three, four, five, seven and 15 weeks. Illebedy said the response to the vaccine is good even after 4 months. In research, the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been shown to be very effective against the corona variants found in Britain and South Africa. Research has not yet tested against the delta variant.