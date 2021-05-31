Accountant of a disabled association embezzles more than 500,000 euros in six years, five people in police custody – ScoopCube

The essentials The accountant of a handicapped association and four other people were arrested on Monday by the gendarmes of the research brigade Villefranche-de-Lauragais and the brigades of the Castanet-Tolosan community. The treasurer of the association is suspected of having embezzled more than 500,000 euros from this association for several years through forgery of documents.

This man is suspected of embezzling money for more than six years, causing total damage estimated at more than 500,000 euros. The investigations of the military, especially those specialized in financial analysis, made it possible to trace him back to him. Four other people were arrested at the same time. They are suspected of profiting from these misappropriated funds. The accountant and his beneficiaries were arrested in Gers, Tarn-et-Garonne and Puy-de-Dôme.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the man at the head of these infidelity and concealment facts would have forged a number of documents in order to be able to recover this money. The five people, three women and two men, all over 40 years of age, are currently in police custody. The association’s treasurer must be brought before an examining magistrate this Tuesday morning.