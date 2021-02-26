Accrual, new Gold sponsor of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

In view of the increased financial stress for workers, with this alliance, Accrual intends to offer its services on an ongoing basis to companies that are committed to improving the financial well-being of their workers.

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 26 February 2021



Accrual, a company specializing in providing an on-demand salary service, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH), an organization created to promote and develop the function of resource management human, and which already has more than 800 associates.

Jess Torres Mateos, President of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources and Director of Human Resources for Southern Europe of Rentokin Initial Spain, expressed his gratitude to Accrual for his support to the Association’s project and the added value that they will bring to all members of AEDRH, with the objective of continuing to promote the fundamental role of HRDs.

The Association is proud to have a company like Accrual, a leader in Spain in offering an on-demand salary service to improve the financial health of workers. Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, CEO of Accrual: “Human resources departments are placing more and more importance on the well-being of their employees. We are proud to be able to help them by offering them the Accrual financial health solution ”.

The financial stress of workers has increased with the situation we are living in. With this alliance, Accrual intends to provide its services on an ongoing basis to companies that are committed to improving the financial well-being of their workers.

Thanks to Accrual technology, companies can offer a simple and fast solution to their employees so that they can have their salary already earned when they need it through an app. It is a dynamic and secure way for the worker and which, in turn, does not modify the administrative and treasury processes of the company.

