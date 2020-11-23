Accumulated incidence drops to 374 cases in a weekend, representing 25,886 infections

Publication: Monday 23 November 2020 18:34

Health has reported 25,886 new COVID-19 infections since last Friday. These data total 1,582,616 people infected with the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Infections continue to increase while the severity is palpable in the number of deaths. According to the ministry, last weekend, 512 new deaths were recorded. Thus, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 43,131.

The cumulative incidence, however, continues with the trend of recent weeks. In fact, it is now at a low for months, reaching 374 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days and surpassing the 400 mark.

Spain is moving forward with these data towards a month in which the arrival of various public holidays will be cautiously confronted in view of the start of the vaccination plan, which the government will give details of tomorrow. Vaccination against COVID is expected to begin in January 2021 in our country and will be carried out in primary care centers.