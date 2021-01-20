Accumulated incidence moderates increase but exceeds 700 cases for first time in pandemic

Publication: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 6:34 PM

The Department of Health has reported 34,291 new infections and 404 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, placing the number infected since the start of the pandemic at 2,370,742 and 54,173 deaths. The daily number of infections is lower than that recorded last Friday, when more than 40,000 cases of COVID were added to the total tally.

The cumulative incidence has continued to increase and stands today at 714.21, against 689 yesterday, although the increase was much less than that of the day before, when it progressed by more than 100 points in one week. -end. The case of Extremadura is particularly worrying, with 1,412 cases, Murcia, with 1,139, and Castile-La Mancha, with 1,054.

Occupancy of hospitals also continues to increase. Today, there are 1,001 more hospitalized than yesterday, adding a total of 24,185 patients admitted due to COVID. The pressure in the factory has thus fallen from 18.6 yesterday to 19.25; while the UCI occupancy rate increased by one point to 33.69%. In addition, there are already seven Autonomous Communities with an occupancy greater than 40%.

CAESS director Fernando Simón said yesterday that the number of infections in Spain is starting to stabilize and we could end up near the maximum peak of cases in this third wave.

As the increase in the number of cases began before the Christmas holidays, the government refused to order home lockdowns, despite requests from some communities.

According to his criteria, it is not yet necessary and, in the words of Simón himself at a press conference, the cases are expected to decline without the need to order a measure of ‘such a caliber.

In addition, the executive is working on the possibility of advancing the curfew at the request of several autonomies to modify the alarm state. However, the government assures that it has not been decided.