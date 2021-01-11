Accumulated incidence reaches 435 on the weekend with the most infections of the entire pandemic

Publication: Monday January 11, 2021 18:20

The Department of Health has reported 61,422 new cases of coronavirus and 401 deaths since last Friday. An alarming fact that comes on top of a cumulative incidence of COVID which reached 435.62 cases, against 350 last Friday.

The cumulative incidence has increased in all Autonomous Communities, placing six of them above 500 cases and skyrocketing above 1,000 in Extremadura (1,021 cases). In total, since the start of the pandemic, Spain has already reported 2,111,782 infections and 52,275 deaths from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The data on the occupation of hospitalizations and ICUs again put Spain in the middle of the ropes. Currently, the country registers a 26% occupancy by COVID patients of intensive care beds, which represents an “extreme” risk at the levels established for the control of the pandemic. In fact, six communities even exceed 30%. As of Friday, the percentage was 24%.

Plant cover has also developed. Spain adds 1,841 more hospitalizations than Friday, from 12.2% occupancy last Friday to 13.77% today.

“We are going to have complicated weeks, they show it in the occupation of UCIS: 26%. Hospital beds are already 13.7%, after having reduced the figures to 10%”, declared the director of CAAES, Fernando Simón, in press conference. The epidemiologist stressed that we must “be aware” that if we have spent relaxed days over Christmas, we will now have to make “an effort to control the epidemic”.

In that sense, he warned of the Christmas effect: “We had a better vacation than we could or should have and now we are seeing the results.” However, Simón ruled out that the increase in cases was linked to the new strain of coronavirus, and blamed the increase “on our behavior”.

“We can avoid containment”

On a possible home confinement given the sharp increase in cases in recent days, Fernando Simón wanted to send a message of calm: “We are at levels below the second wave, and in the second there is no had confinement, “he said. .

In addition, he pointed out that despite the data being higher than that of the first wave, “what happened in the first wave was higher, but much less was reported.” For this reason, he declared, “we are in a much lower situation” than in March: “If we are all aware and united and the institutions do their job, we can avoid confinement”.

Possible impact of the storm

It must be taken into account that it is possible that there is a delay in pandemic data in recent days due to the strong storm that has devastated the country since last Friday. The weekend effect has been followed in recent days by a collapse at the entrance to medical centers due to heavy snowfall and flooding storm Filomena has brought to much of the country.

A situation likely to last a few days in which the cold snap should freeze the accumulated snow and make travel difficult.