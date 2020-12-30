Accumulated incidence rises to 265 same day with more new coronavirus cases in December

Updated: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 6:14 PM

Published on: 12/30/2020 18:03

The Department of Health, in its daily update on coronavirus cases, reported 16,716 new infections and 247 deaths in the past 24 hours. In this way, the total number of deaths from the pandemic rises to 50,689, while the infections are 1,910,218.

The number of cases shows the evolution of the trend of the curve, since there have not been as many new cases in 24 hours since last November 13, when the figure rose to more than 21,000.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, the ascending line of the curve is confirmed, which goes up for the second consecutive day after Monday experienced its first decline since December 10. More specifically, the incidence stands at 265, above the 250 which mark the extreme risk level.

In the case of the cumulative incidence, an upward trend of the curve is also certified, since the incidence of 265 had not occurred in Spain since last December 1.

In view of the upcoming celebrations, Minister Illa asks citizens to keep their “high guard”, because “New Year’s Eve is a date more reserved for festive celebrations, and the concern is great”, and again insisted on “don’t throw bells on the fly”, minimize movement and contact.