Accuracy of rt pcr covid-19 test: RTPCR test is not completely accurate, risk of life in uncertainty: expert – rtpcr test covid 19 is not completely accurate risk of life in uncertainty, according to the ‘expert

London

Tests or tests play an important role in this time of epidemic and people are free to go to work or anywhere when the result of the investigation is negative. At the same time, people with positive results are isolated and attempts are made to protect others from infection. But it is important to know here that the test method commonly used in the laboratory, called PCR testing, is not completely accurate.

Often, someone is wrongly described as an infected Kovid, while they are not infected, and in 0.8-4% of cases such a false result is observed. On the other hand, the hypothesis that it is false negative is very broad: which makes it uncertain: according to a full examination, in about 1.8 to 58% of cases, people infected with Kovid have received reports of test negative as negative or not. infected.

However, when you do a PCR test you are informed or not, it depends on the policy of your healthcare provider or the government. This is important because, as the researchers found, this uncertainty about testing affects people’s decision to understand their test result and take the next step accordingly, and in the event of an epidemic, that can have serious health consequences.

A study of 1,744 people from the UK, in which samples were collected in proportion to the national population in terms of age and sex. By creating a hypothetical scenario, those involved in the study were told that a person named John is not doing well, and given his symptoms, an experienced doctor believes he is 50% 50% likely to have a corona. In such a situation, John performs a PCR test.

Half of those involved in the study were told John Corona was positive and half were told John Corona was negative, followed by each person who took part in the study, New Zealand Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States. Or the information published on this situation by the UK National Health Service (NHS). Some people have been kept away from such information.

Actual NHS guidelines say the negative result means corona virus was not found in the test, while revised CDC and NHS guidelines differed. For example, the CDC’s instructions say that if you are negative, you cannot be infected with the virus at the time your sample was taken. In such a situation, the person is advised to take precautions. The New Zealand Ministry of Health is more clear on bad negative and bad positive tests and their distinction.

He says false negatives are rare in laboratory studies and he also gives the reasons for this. On the contrary, he also estimates that the number of false positive test reports, if any, will be much lower. It was found in the study that people who do not know the guidelines of a health service and the test result may be wrong, they easily assume that the results of a test cannot be wrong.

These are the people who believe John is 100% infected when he tests positive and 100% uninfected when he tests negative. These people disagree that John should self-isolate if the test result is negative – although in reality he may have a viral infection because John’s health was poor and it happened. . But a person is generally advised to stay home and get some rest, regardless of their test result. The study also highlighted the fact that how uncertainty affects our beliefs and behavior is also at the time of such an epidemic when the issue is life or death.