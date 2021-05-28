Ace Combat 7 in action on PS4 – Old Sport Republic

After a few mistakes over the past decade, the Ace Combat series is back in action with a high quality episode. We find the context of the Oséa / Eruséa war with several themes, a captivating scenario and, above all, exciting aerial battles! Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown features missions full of surprises and real sensations at the same time, turning every elimination into a great reward. The multiplayer is simple in terms of content, but just as effective. The PS4 version also offers three VR missions that put us in the middle of the battle. A comeback on a high level for the Bandai Namco saga!