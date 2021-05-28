World

Ace Combat 7 in action on PS4 – Old Sport Republic

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminMay 28, 2021
1

After a few mistakes over the past decade, the Ace Combat series is back in action with a high quality episode. We find the context of the Oséa / Eruséa war with several themes, a captivating scenario and, above all, exciting aerial battles! Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown features missions full of surprises and real sensations at the same time, turning every elimination into a great reward. The multiplayer is simple in terms of content, but just as effective. The PS4 version also offers three VR missions that put us in the middle of the battle. A comeback on a high level for the Bandai Namco saga!

Source by [author_name]

semidedicated hosting
Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminMay 28, 2021
1
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button