Acquire new digital skills, essential for optimizing business management

ADAMS Training launches new training programs to help professionals optimize their business management through the adoption of new digital skills

BY RRHHDigital, 04:45 – 15 February 2021



ADAMS Formacin launches Wenex by ADAMS, its brand of innovation and digital transformation. Through its training programs, designed and taught by high-level professionals and validated by prestigious institutions, Wenex helps professionals optimize the management of their business by acquiring new digital skills that allow them to adapt. to daily challenges.

Wenex offers practical, innovative, flexible and 100% online training programs for professionals of different profiles, starting with the legal sector and the field of human resources:

The LegalTech digital transformation program for the legal sector is designed in collaboration with the Institute for Legal Innovation. It is structured in five independent courses and looks at applications such as Big Data, Blockchain, Design Thinking, digital branding, agile methodologies or cybersecurity, analyzing its impact on the management of law firms and companies from a legal point of view. The Digital Talent Management & HR Analytics program is developed in collaboration with Sagardoy Business & Law School and shows the keys to the digital transformation of human resources and talent management. For this, it is structured in three modules on digital strategy and mindset, talent management and people analysis.

The programs are designed with a clear vocation of practical training, applicable from the first day to the professional activity. Therefore, each course is designed by subject matter experts and professionals with extensive experience who know the challenges of the business and the solutions to face them.

