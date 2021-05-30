Activision takes stock of the toxicity of various titles – Old Sport Republic

Call of Duty Game News: Activision takes stock of the toxicity of the various titles Posted on May 29, 2021 at 4:51 p.m. Activision regularly reports on the fight against cheating in the games of the Call of Duty license. However, cheating isn’t the only element that can lead to an account being suspended. In addition to the fight against cheating, which has already made it possible to exclude 475,000 accounts from the various very active Call of Duty games, namely Black Ops Cold War, Mobile Warzone and Modern Warfare, Activision is part of the fight against toxic behavior. These behaviors include racist, sexist, hateful speech and harassment. Activision informs us that 350,000 players have banned their accounts thanks to reporting reports and detection tools that in particular allow us to identify nicknames with forbidden words. We know that the fight against toxins is not easy and requires sustained effort. Over the past 12 months, our Toxicity, Safety, and Tech teams in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Mobile: Over 350,000 accounts have been banned for racist nicknames or toxic behavior based on player submitted reports and a thorough review of our player name database New in-game filters put in place to identify usernames, clan tags or potentially offensive profiles New technology to filter potentially offensive text chats implemented Filters implemented for 11 different languages ​​Activision intends to allocate more resources for moderation teams to more reports edit and develop tools for analyzing comments made in a voice chat. We will continue to intensify our efforts in the following areas: Provision of more resources to support the detection and t enforcement of measures Additional monitoring and backend technology Database cleaning to bring systems up to date Consistent and fair review of the enforcement guidelines Increased communication with of the community We know that we still have a long way to go to achieve our goals. This is just the beginning. Responding to this problem is an ongoing commitment that we will not give up. We look forward to moving forward on this front and coming together with you to share the fun and joy of playing together.

