Ada Colau accuses government of ‘neglecting its duties’ for not attending SEAT event in Martorell

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 3:03 PM

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, accused the government of “neglect of its functions” for not having sent any representative to the “important” act which was held this Friday at SEAT in the presence of King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who qualifies as an “error” to be corrected.

At the event, which took place a day after the announcement of the creation of a consortium to build a battery factory near Martorell (Barcelona), the president of the Volkswagen Group (VW), Herbert Diess, guaranteed that the German company would produce vehicles. electrical unit at the Seat factory in Martorell (Barcelona).

In his Telegram channel, Colau considers it a “mistake” that the Generalitat did not send political representation to such an important event. “It is one thing that the Generalitat does not take part in purely formal acts with the king, but it is another to neglect functions and not appear for an act of one of the most important companies of the country, which generates thousands of jobs and announces that it wants to make new investments. An error that must be corrected, ”he said.

In this sense, Colau is pleased that the government has made a “firm commitment” to SEAT and that a large part of European funds is used for the deployment of “a battery factory located in the metropolitan area”, which will accelerate the electrification of mobility. “This is excellent news for the recovery and for the economic transition,” added the mayor, who sees this investment as an opportunity to adapt the automotive industry in Catalonia to new times, which generates 10% of GDP and provides direct jobs to 50,000 people.

Colau also celebrated that Renfe will next Monday award the contract to supply 211 high-capacity trains for commuter trains worth more than 2,400 million euros to the French company Alstom, which has a factory in Santa Perpetua de la Mogoda. (Barcelona) and the Dutch Stadler. “This is the kind of news and strategic investments that we need in the field of sustainable mobility,” said the mayor, who defended that the modernization of industry in Catalonia is essential to guarantee jobs quality and contribute to the ecological transition of the economy.