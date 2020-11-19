Ada Colau asks Barcelona residents to “not buy on Amazon” at Christmas to revitalize local businesses in the city

Publication: Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:07 PM

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau urged Barcelona residents not to buy from Amazon or major online platforms this Christmas, but to do so in local stores to help them deal with the crisis caused by the Covid pandemic. 19.

“Nothing to buy on Amazon or on the big platforms which not only do not pay taxes, but which have no added value in our city, and go to the stores, bars and restaurants that have given us so much”, declared Colau during the delivery of the Prix Comerç de Barcelona 2020.

During his speech, Colau expressed his support for the merchants in the city and called on them to help them by buying in the local businesses: “They need us as we need them”.

“If commerce and restaurants are closed to the city, it is missing half a soul. To have a safer, livelier and more cohesive city, we need commerce, bars and restaurants to overcome these difficult times,” did he declare.

Some statements which provoked the reaction of the commercial giant. Amazon recalled that “it works with more than 2,000 small businesses and traders in Catalonia, which tops the ranking of communities with more SMEs that sell in Amazon stores.”

In Catalonia, the delivery platform has 3 logistics centers in El Prat, Martorelles and Castellbisbal; an urban logistics center in Barcelona that offers fast deliveries via Prime Now, a distribution center in Barberá del Vallés and 3 logistics stations located in Barcelona, ​​Martorelles and Rubí, according to Amazon.

In the press release, he also specifies that the Catalan SMEs that sell on Amazon, “are the second that export the most from Spain and record international sales in Amazon stores of more than 100 million euros in 2019”.

Amazon also has a software development center in Barcelona “which employs engineers, software developers, data scientists and experts in machine learning and cloud storage, as well as a support center for SMEs in Europe. South, ”as the company added in its response.