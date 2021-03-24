ADAMS digital skills course, among the favorites of the FUNDAE and the Digitalzate space of SEPE

ADAMS digital skills course, among the favorites of the FUNDAE and the Digitalzate space of SEPE

These are 100% free and online mode courses that anyone can access, as there are no conditions for participation and no prior knowledge is required.

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 24 March 2021



Digitalzate, the space created by FUNDAE and the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) to offer free digital skills training, has already received more than two million visits, according to data from the Fondation d State for Employment Training (FUNDAE). Among these visits, 88,700 were interested in the courses offered by ADAMS through this platform, which ranks it among the 10 most visited companies.

This space, located on the FUNDAE website, has a catalog of more than 600 free courses. For this, the SEPE has signed agreements with 28 companies. Through Digitalzate, ADAMS offers a basic digital transformation course and a telecommuting course so that those who wish can acquire new knowledge or reinforce what they already have. These are 100% free and online mode courses that anyone can access, as there are no conditions for participation and no prior knowledge is required. To date, more than 1,500 people have registered for these courses.

Regarding the profile of Digitalzate users, 63% are women; By age group, most users are between 45 and 54 years old.

According to data from the European Commission’s latest Economic and Society Index (DESI), 43% of Spaniards lack basic digital skills, which puts us below the European average. Digital skills training is therefore an open issue and collaboration between public and private entities is essential for the digitization of Spanish society.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital