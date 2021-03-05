LETTER SIZE

Adaptability, intuition, teamwork … In what aspects and skills of the work environment do women stand out?

Intuitive style, greater qualities for teamwork, importance for a good working environment, better adaptation to rules, interest in precise information and customer orientation are characteristics in which women stand out.

04:15 – 05 March 2021



Nawaiam, the human resources-centric gamification platform, presented its first study, the results of which reaffirm the multitasking capacity of women, established in the context of telework and the new normal.

Nawaiam, which uses data science and offers a fun, technological and efficient way to find the talents that organizations need, prepared this report based on a study carried out on a base of more than 2000 users, with the aim evaluate the natural behaviors of those who have lived the video game experience.

Regarding the professional profiles obtained, the study highlights the multitasking capacity of women and allows to conclude that they have a greater adaptability to the world of work, which opens up possibilities when applying to different work roles in the workplace. an environment as changing as the current one. .

Aspects and skills in which women excel in the workplace

Intuition: According to the study carried out, a greater tendency is observed in women (23% more than men) in the style of the intuitive type. This results in a calm and empathetic person, who can understand people and help them. Think, analyze and plan for the future, seeking to improve yourself and be more efficient. Higher qualities for teamwork: Women had a higher tendency for “conflict / risk aversion”, with a more indirect, cautious style and with greater qualities for teamwork than others. the search for a good working environment 34% more than men. More standards orientation, attention to detail According to the study, women were more quality and standards oriented, with a detailed and careful style, aimed at having a large volume of information and structures; 25% more than men. Information seeking: This competency measures the capacity for effort and the curiosity of the individual in the face of the desire to know or to know more about things and people. According to the preponderant profiles of the study sample, it had a more marked trend among women with 23% more than men. Customer Orientation: The ability and motivation of the individual to detect and meet the needs of customers (internal or external), to maintain good relationships and to provide high quality services and / or products is considered in this competency. which, according to the prevailing profiles of the study sample had a slightly higher trend (6%) in women compared to men. Leadership: The study measures the ability to influence, guide, direct and advise people to achieve better performance and greater enthusiasm for achieving goals or objectives. This competition, according to the dominant profiles of the sample studied, had a similar trend among women and men, but stood out with a large difference in the range of people over 44 in favor of women.

Javier Krawicki, co-founder of Nawaiam, synthesizes: “from the information we get from the study, we can conclude that women have a greater tendency to work in a team, with a closer style and to use the influence and persuasion to overcome any obstacles and achieve the goals. objectives proposed. In this way, and after careful analysis, we consider that the profile of women is best suited in times of crisis in their workplace. “

For her part, Lorena Montespier, Chief People Officer of Nawaiam, comments on the celebration of International Women’s Day: “To be special for the enormous efforts made by women around the world to define a more egalitarian future and as a plus, the recovery from the Covid -19 pandemic. It has been observed that when women lead managerial positions, the results are overwhelmingly positive, obtaining more effective and exemplary responses to the pandemic. “

