Adaptation, creativity and innovation, the main skills of entrepreneurship in a pandemic period

Digital transformation is a necessary tool to face the uncertainty and perhaps the fear of the unknown generated by the new normal, especially for entrepreneurship, whose pillar is to know how to adapt quickly.

As the epidemiological fires pass through the entities, companies reopen as part of the measures put in place by the authority, in order to absorb their economic losses. After a year of the start of the pandemic, lessons have been learned for the entrepreneur who wants to resume his activities.

If, in the course of 2020, due to restrictive confinement to mitigate the contagion of COVID-19, the digital transformation processes have been accelerated up to 5 years in the businesses that have continued to operate, the SMEs and entrepreneurs who have achieved it have opted for digitization, adaptability, flexibility and creativity, key elements of subsistence in the current environment, explained the Master. Ulysses Moreno, director of the CETYS university incubator.

He added that digital transformation is a necessary tool to deal with the uncertainty and perhaps fear of the unknown generated by the new normal that the whole world is entering, especially for entrepreneurship, whose the pillar is knowing how to adapt quickly.

The role of e-commerce growth played an important role during the first quarter of the pandemic, “so companies that already understood e-commerce to be an important medium for their business plans and the visibility of their customers. niches, have seen their sales and profits increase and have thus succeeded in reducing the blow to their economic prospects ”.

Some lessons for entrepreneurs after the experience are:

Seeing beyond what is known and looking for new market niches: just as certain sectors have seen their revenues decline, other sectors of activity have experienced exponential growth. You need to be open to new business opportunities with your mind beyond the familiar and out of your comfort zone. Keep moving, don’t stop: According to the OECD, 0.07% of Mexico’s GDP is invested in research and development, which opens the possibility that, if government agencies do not, institutions of education and entrepreneurs can be innovative and continue to generate knowledge to remain relevant first as a business and later as a country. Be creative and courageous when you start a business: in 2020, one million jobs were lost and around 550,000 were recovered; that is, there was a deficit of approximately 450,000 jobs. Reinventing yourself quickly, understanding customer needs, and planning life during COVID-19 based on one year’s experience with the pandemic is extremely important to be part of the positive statistics. Being and staying in digital: technology and digital platforms are becoming more and more important, which is why they are an essential part to be taken into account in the business model Continue to learn: last year showed that circumstances can change overnight for another, so be prepared for this and always prioritize being agents with a positive impact on the community.

The Metro. Ulysses Moreno believed that the biggest learning is that entrepreneurs have found that their companies have the capacity to be relevant in digitality, to adapt their models according to the recommendations of the authorities and the needs of their public objectives. In addition, he recalled that the CETYS University Business Incubator is open digitally for entrepreneurs who wish to establish and strengthen their business plan.

