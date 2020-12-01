Adapting to change, one of the most valuable soft skills among professionals

The irruption of the coronavirus in our society has accelerated the process of digitalization of companies and the transversality of the use of technologies. In fact, and according to data from the latest World Economic Forum study, in just five years, half of workers will be robots. This fact somehow forces companies to have much more hybrid and flexible profiles. Companies are no longer just geared towards finding talent with collaborative and proactive principles, but also demand agile professionals when it comes to learning new tasks and adapting to the new normal of work.

In this context, 1 in 2 companies indicate that adaptation to change is one of the soft skills that it values ​​the most among its professionals, according to the survey carried out by InfoJobs among a representative sample of companies in our country. In addition, precisely this, adaptation to change, is one of the qualities that poses the most problems for companies when hiring profiles, as 51% of them point out.

In any case, 86% of organizations say that technical skills are more important than so-called soft skills.

InfoJobs, the leading platform in Spain for finding the best professional opportunities and the best talents, analyzed the skills most valued by companies today. The ability to work in a team (71%), proactivity (58%) and the ability to resolve conflicts (53%) occupy the first three positions in the ranking of the most valued soft skills by these organizations. These were followed by the results orientation and adaptation to change mentioned above, both with 51% of mentions.

The sixth most valued is pressure tolerance (38%), followed by the ability to make decisions (34%), the ability to communicate effectively (31%), empathy (28%) and, finally, l active listening with 20%. The last places in the ranking are occupied by other soft skills such as creativity (19%), negotiation and assertiveness (13%), curiosity (10%), persuasion (6)% and commitment (1%).

Adapt to change, more important for large companies

For large companies, the most valued skill is teamwork (75%), followed by results orientation (63%). Third, proactivity, 61% of large companies value this ability. In fourth position, adaptation to change appears, with 58% of mentions. The fifth most valued skill for large companies is the ability to resolve conflicts and problems (48%).

In the case of small and medium-sized businesses, the data is somewhat different. The ability to work in a team (69%) and to resolve conflicts and problems (57%) are the two skills most valued by this type of organization, followed by proactivity (55%), adaptation to changes ( 46%) and, fifth, results orientation (43%).

The most significant difference in this section is in the educational aspect. And do only half of SMEs say they train their employees to develop this type of skills, against 64% of companies with more than 50 employees?

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital