Adapting to constant change and living in uncertainty, challenges that companies must face

How do I stay in control if I don’t understand, if I don’t know? Will we have a vaccine in a few months? Will we experience a confinement like that of March …? Spending our energies trying to control the uncontrollable burns our strength and, over time, wreaks havoc.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 19 February 2021



As humans and thinkers, we try to seek rationality, order, and control even in what eludes us, and at this point, uncertainty kicks in. The sum of our own personality characteristics, our life experiences and also our life circumstances influence whether a certain change affects us or not, or does so with varying degrees of intensity.

According to TherapyChat, a leading online psychology platform, the reality is that using our energies to try and control the uncontrollable burns our strength by using too much physical and mental resources that wreak havoc over time. We could say that physically and mentally, something similar to the feeling of running a marathon happens to our body, only worse; We don’t know where the goal is, or how long it will take to reach it.

Over the years we have experienced different situations of uncertainty and change as a society, and once again history repeats itself. Now is the time to bet on adapting to constant change. This implies not being attached to the past and not wanting to anticipate the future. There is no point in anticipating the circumstances of the vaccine or possible new lockdowns, because we will not find answers. The key is to follow the present.

Helpful tips for coming to terms with the situation and letting go of anxiety

TherapyChat is compiling 5 helpful tips for embracing change in general that will help your team accept that we live in an uncertain situation and reject feelings of constant fear, anxiety or sadness, so that we can stay positive:

One of the keys to living in the present, paying close attention to the moment and bringing the mind back when it goes to other places that bring us anxiety, fear, guilt, sadness, etc. At this point, doing meditation exercises can help us exercise this ability. If fears and anxieties assail you, take a moment to think about what these terrible events are that you imagine, and think about whether they would really be that horrible or if, on the contrary, you would have tools to overcome situations. Also think about the likelihood of such events happening. Imagine other more realistic alternatives on the future. Feelings are not dismissed, but listened to, named and asked for what they ask of us. Avoiding them, not accepting them, going against them and hiding them only hurts us. Don’t view feelings, even fear, anxiety, or sadness as enemies, because they are there to ask you for something. For example, whether you take care of yourself, slow down and demand yourself, don’t control until it’s out of control, or seek professional help. Seek to fill your life with positive, heartwarming alternatives that fill in the gaps left by those things that you cannot do now or not as comfortably as before. Considering the loss of positive reinforcers, we will notice that we are running out of stimuli, so now is the time to move on and look for them. Seek out contact with others in any way. Ask them for help, communicate, listen to them … in short, share your fears and insecurities and help others with theirs. It will help you see your reality in another way.

Aida Rubio, coordinator of the TherapyChat team of psychologists, assures us: “always, in any social situation, it is advisable to live from day to day, because the only thing that really exists is the present. The past is gone, and the future we do not know if it will be as we foresee it. This is why it is not advisable to speculate or start speculating on the idea of ​​the future vaccine or new containments. Many times we get lost imagining future misfortunes that never come, and this is due to distorted thought processes. Planning is good, but always taking into account the reality of the current situation ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital