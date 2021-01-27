Adecco appoints Roberto Villar as new National Sales Director

Roberto Villar has been appointed National Sales Director for the Adecco Group in Spain. Villar, originally from Madrid, holds a BA in Economics, a PDD from Instituto de Empresa and a PDL from IMD (Lausanne).

He joined the Adecco Group in 1998 and since then has held various positions within the organization, among which are Delegation Director, Regional Director, Operations Director, Commercial Director of Adecco Industrial, Director of Training Adecco and director of the on-site channel, since he worked from 2015 until his incorporation into the National Sales Directorate.

As the new National Sales Director, Roberto Villar will assume responsibility for positioning Adecco in relation to the main groups of companies in the main sectors of the commercial fabric of our country.

