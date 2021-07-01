LETTER SIZE

Adecco Group Institute analyzes unemployment data for June and forecast for July 2021

Grupo Adecco is organizing a digital meeting to analyze the unemployment figures for June and the labor market forecast for July. Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute, analyzes the main figures for the month, measures the impact of vaccination on the labor market and analyzes the employment forecasts for this summer.



BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 – 01 July 2021



The economic and labor reactivation, as well as the great advances in vaccination, place the Spanish labor market at a key moment for its reactivation with the onset of summer. Some facts that have a direct impact on unemployment data and unemployment figures in Spain.

In order to discover in depth how these milestones affect the labor market and how the new seasonality will influence it, this Friday July 2 at 9:30 am, Adecco Group Institute will organize the digital meeting “Unemployment data and forecasts for June July 2021” to assess the new data published.

From the hand of the director of the Institute of the Adecco Group, Javier Blasco, the main figures of the month will be reviewed, the impact of vaccination on the labor market will be measured and the workforce forecasts for these next summer months will be analyzed.

Do not miss the digital meeting “Unemployment data for June and forecasts for July 2021”, organized by the Adecco Gruop Institute.

Click here to register for the digital meeting “Unemployment data for June and forecasts for July 2021”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT