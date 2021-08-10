Adecco is looking for 25 telemarketers in Salamanca

Adecco, a global leader in human resources management, is looking for 25 people to work as telemarketers and join a renowned contact center company located in Salamanca.

The selection and hiring process for the 25 planned additions will be led by Adecco, which will be in charge of filling the vacant positions. This is an excellent opportunity for all those experienced in sales and customer service who wish to develop professionally in the energy sector within a large multinational company.

The function of the employees will be to contact, advise and sell the various energy products and services of one of the main companies in the sector.

To access the offer, it is essential to be a graduate of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO). Previous experience in sales and customer service, communication skills and proactivity will also be appreciated.

Adecco offers a temporary contract in person, and a stable afternoon work schedule, Monday to Friday with time off on weekends. In addition, they will have a fixed salary of 7.89 euros gross per hour, plus higher commissions.

The selected profiles will receive an initial online training of 5 to 10 days in charge of the company to know the specifications of the product. It will be essential to have a computer with an internet connection to be able to carry out the training.

Anyone interested can send the curriculum to this email address adeco.salamanca@adecco.com, view vacancies and register for the offer through Adecco’s website, www.adecco.es, or via the following link:

https://www.adecco.es/oferta-trabajo/teleoperadoresas-incorporacion-inmediata?ID=05035def-7815-4b37-95cc-97f0bf8f0578

