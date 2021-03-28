Adecco is looking for 30 telemarketers in Tenerife

A major contact center company is looking for 30 teleoperators to telework in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The selection and recruitment process for the 30 planned additions will be led by Adecco, a global leader in human resources management, which will be in charge of filling vacancies. It is a great job opportunity for anyone looking for a new professional project and the possibility of teleworking.

To access the offer, it is essential to be bilingual German, English and Spanish, spoken and written, and to have their own computer to work remotely with Windows 10. In addition, previous experience as a telemarketer at customer service will be valued. , communication skills and proactivity.

The function of the employees will be the management and reception of calls and emails from customers, as well as any incidents or complaints.

The selected profiles will receive an initial seven-day online training to facilitate adaptation to work and a stable work schedule, one day from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, they will have a salary of 18,000 euros gross per year.

Interested parties can register for the offer via www.adecco.es at the following link:

https://www.adecco.es/oferta-trabajo/gestora-teletrabajo-con-aleman-e-ingles-39h?ID=a26e88c4-aa7f-42b5-879d-eab7761200ba

